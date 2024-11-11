Core Wealth Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,459,000 after purchasing an additional 210,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $219.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.19 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

