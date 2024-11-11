Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 318.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,859 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.57 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

