Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $208.14 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

