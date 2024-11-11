Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Trimmed by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE STZ opened at $234.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.76 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

