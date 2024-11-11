Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on December 16th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

