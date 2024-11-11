Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 million-$87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CCSI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $25.05. 176,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.77%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

