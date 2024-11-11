Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $346.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.1 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.240 EPS.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCSI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.05. 176,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,914. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.
