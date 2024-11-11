Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE CMG opened at C$12.43 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$66,560.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

