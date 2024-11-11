Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s current price.

CMPX has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.92. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

