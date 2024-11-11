Comparing Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and Top KingWin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.45 $120.97 million $2.36 32.97 Top KingWin $3.99 million 1.74 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.08% 15.47% 6.16% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares CBIZ and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CBIZ has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top KingWin has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Top KingWin shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBIZ and Top KingWin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 0.00

CBIZ currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given CBIZ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CBIZ is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Summary

CBIZ beats Top KingWin on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ



CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Top KingWin



Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

