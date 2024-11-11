Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 83 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

