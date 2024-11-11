Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Colonial River Investments LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.72. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $217.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

