Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.