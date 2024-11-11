Colonial River Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.5 %

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.