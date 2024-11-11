Colonial River Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Colonial River Investments LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.98 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.