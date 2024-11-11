Colonial River Investments LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,242,672 shares of company stock valued at $155,170,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

