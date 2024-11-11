Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 4,635 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,158,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,822 shares of company stock worth $16,372,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $270.74 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.94.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

