Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 87,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2,232.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 322,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,087 shares during the last quarter.

RNP stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

