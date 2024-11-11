Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RLTY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. 117,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.77.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
