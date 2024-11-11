Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RLTY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. 117,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

