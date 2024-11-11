Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FOF stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
