Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,382,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,048,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP owned 0.63% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.11. 7,869,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,820,426. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02.

