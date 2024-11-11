Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 27th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of CLPR opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.32. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

