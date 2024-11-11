ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLIR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

