Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.0 million-$38.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.2 million. Clearfield also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Clearfield Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $34.20. 460,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $487.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

