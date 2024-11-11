Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

CNK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 396,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,343. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after buying an additional 148,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $29,323,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

