Chris Carney Buys 109 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney purchased 109 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($195.81).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Chris Carney purchased 94 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($194.56).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 137.55 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 14,956,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

