Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $176.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

