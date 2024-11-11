Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 391 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,959 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $286.28 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

