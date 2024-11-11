Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.30.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $561.55 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.93.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.