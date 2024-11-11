Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $58,936,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,940,000.

SAP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAP opened at $237.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.95. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $142.39 and a 1 year high of $243.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

