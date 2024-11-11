Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,877 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $319.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.73 and its 200 day moving average is $340.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

