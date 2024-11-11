Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.54.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $5.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 92,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.