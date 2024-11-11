Chardan Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TNYA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4 %

TNYA stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $28,171.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,276.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $56,468. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

