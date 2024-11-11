CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Get CGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3,776.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after acquiring an additional 681,747 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,485,000 after acquiring an additional 555,017 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9,135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,418,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.