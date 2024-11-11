CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CEU. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.16.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.17. 319,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$9.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$582.25 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$547,350.72. In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$547,350.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,478 shares of company stock worth $2,927,940. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

