Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $151.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.35.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. Celanese has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Celanese by 608.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 528.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Celanese by 155.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 130,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Celanese by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 98,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.