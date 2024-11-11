Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Trims Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $245.00 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -422.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

