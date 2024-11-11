Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 266 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $459.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $390.38 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

