Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $92.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

