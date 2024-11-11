Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $410.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $220.62 and a 52 week high of $413.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.