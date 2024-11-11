Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,160 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,490.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $124,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,569.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,490.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $478,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a P/E ratio of 166.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

