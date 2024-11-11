Cassava Sciences’ (SAVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 305,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,484. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of -0.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

