Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,110. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

