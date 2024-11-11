Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $11.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

TRIP stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,887,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9,356.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 193,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 632,353 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

