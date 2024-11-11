Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.16. 145,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

