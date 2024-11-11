Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COOK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Traeger stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 81,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,059. Traeger has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.74 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 19.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Traeger by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

