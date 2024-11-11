Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Shares of FRSH opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,428.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,478.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $286,428.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,463 shares of company stock worth $406,714. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

