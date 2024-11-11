Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.44. Canaan shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 17,192,910 shares changing hands.

CAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Canaan in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities raised shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 158.65% and a negative return on equity of 59.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,283 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 914,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 825,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 289,629 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 739,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

