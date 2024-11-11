Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.17. Approximately 1,017,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,397,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 271.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after buying an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after acquiring an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after acquiring an additional 265,196 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,622,000 after purchasing an additional 176,183 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.