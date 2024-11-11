Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CHW opened at $7.15 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
