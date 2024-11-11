Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $7.15 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

